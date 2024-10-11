Zelenskyy urges allies to maintain aid as Scholz pledges weapons package

Ukrainian president is on a European tour as he rallies support for his ‘victory plan’ to end Russia’s war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it is important that allies’ aid to Ukraine does not go down next year as he received a pledge of a new weapons package from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on a European tour meant to win backing for his “victory plan” aimed at ending the war with Russia.

On Friday, Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its continued support over the past two years during Ukraine’s war with Russia but said, “It is very important for us that this assistance does not decrease next year.”

The Ukrainian leader said he would present Scholz with his plan to win the war with Russia and said he hopes the conflict would end “no later than next year, 2025”.

“Ukraine more than anyone else in the world wants a fair and speedy end to this war,” Zelenskyy said.

“The war is destroying our country, taking the lives of our people,” he added.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected any peace plan that involves Ukraine ceding land to Russia, arguing that Russian troops must withdraw from all Ukrainian land as a basis towards peace.

Alongside Zelenskyy, Scholz announced a 1.4 billion euro ($1.53bn) military aid package for Ukraine by the end of the year.

The aid will be jointly provided with partner countries, including Belgium, Denmark and Norway, and is expected to include air defences, tanks, combat drones and artillery.

“It is a clear message to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin – playing for time will not work. We will not let up in our support for Ukraine,” Scholz said.

The German leader added that he and Zelenskyy agreed on a peace conference that would include Russia and said peace “can only be brought about on the basis of international law”.

“We will not accept a peace dictated by Russia,” Scholz said.

Germany has been Ukraine’s biggest military aid supporter after the United States.

But with the US presidential election next month and the possibility of a win for former President Donald Trump, who has already cast doubt on continued support for Kyiv, Zelenskyy’s trip to Berlin came at a critical time.

‘Just and stable peace’

Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy met with Pope Francis at the Vatican for talks on the “incredibly painful” question of Ukrainians captured and deported to Russia.

The Vatican said Zelenskyy had discussed the war, “the humanitarian situation in Ukraine” and ways to reach a “just and stable peace”.

Francis has repeatedly called for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

However, Francis sparked outrage in March when he urged Ukrainians to “raise the white flag and negotiate” to end the war.