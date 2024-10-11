In storm-battered North Carolina, lives and elections at stake

After Hurricane Helene, the US state is dealing with the storm’s aftermath and fighting politicised disinformation about its response.

When Hurricane Helene tore through the western corner of the state of North Carolina in late September, resident Chris Heath was one of the fortunate whose homes remained unscathed.

But after three days with no power or water – and no relief in sight – he and his wife packed their three children into the car and drove nine hours south to Florida to stay with friends.

“There was loads of trees down in the road. We had to cut our way out,” Heath, an executive chef in North Carolina’s mountain city of Asheville, told Al Jazeera.

But less than a week later, Heath’s family was on the road again, this time fleeing an even bigger storm – Hurricane Milton – barrelling towards the Southeastern United States and forecast to pass near where they were staying in Orlando in central Florida.

“It’s pretty grim,” Heath said after he returned home from Florida, where Milton made landfall late on Wednesday.

The political storm after the hurricane

Back in Asheville, which is among the areas hardest hit by Helene and the torrential flooding it unleashed, little has changed since Heath left – except perhaps for the unwelcome intrusion of politics and the disinformation war swirling around November’s elections.

For many people, the last thing on their minds is party politics. Tens of thousands of people in the area remain without power or clean water, a crisis that could take weeks to remedy due to the once-in-a-century flooding.

Schools are closed indefinitely, and residents are hauling tanks of water from creeks to flush toilets.

Statewide, at least 91 people have lost their lives and hundreds are still missing – many in remote, mountainous areas hard for rescuers to reach. Entire villages have all but washed away.

“It’s pushed the imagination as to what’s possible from such a storm,” Parker Sloan – a commissioner in North Carolina’s Buncombe County, where Asheville is located – told Al Jazeera.

Playing politics

Even so, the fallout from Helene – which also claimed lives in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia – has spilled into the political arena just a month before the US presidential election.

One of the loudest voices has been Republican presidential contender Donald Trump, who blames Democratic leaders for the disaster in North Carolina, a key swing state that could decide the election.

In a social media post on September 30, Trump accused his Democratic challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris, of abandoning North Carolina and leaving hurricane victims “to drown”. He also claimed Democratic officials had blocked aid to storm-battered Republican regions and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent “billions of dollars” of hurricane relief funds to undocumented immigrants.

The unfounded assertions have been echoed and amplified by Trump’s allies in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went so far as to suggest that the Category 4 storm, may have been man-made to strike predominately Republican areas.

‘Conspiracy junk’

On TikTok, conspiracies abound with bizarre claims that Helene was “geo-engineered” by the government to disrupt voting in Republican districts. There is no technology that can generate a storm, scientists pointed out.

The flurry of conspiracies about Helene is not only stirring confusion but also undermining relief efforts, according to emergency responders and officials, including President Joe Biden.

“This kind of rhetoric is not helpful to people,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told the ABC TV network on Sunday. “It’s really a shame that we’re putting politics ahead of helping people, and that’s what we’re here to do. We have had the complete support of the state.”

“Please stop this conspiracy theory junk,” Republican state Senator Kevin Corbin urged in a Facebook post on October 3. “It is just a distraction to people trying to do their job.”

North Carolina Congressman Chuck Edwards, also a Republican, sent out a detailed news release on Tuesday dispelling many of the “outrageous rumours”, particularly regarding FEMA, which has been central to relief efforts.

So far, the agency has sent $40m in relief funds to 30,000 North Carolina households and helped find shelter for thousands pushed out of their homes.

Its efforts are bolstered by about 1,500 active-duty soldiers deployed in the state along with $100m in federal funds allocated for road and bridge repairs.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has expressed appreciation to the White House and FEMA for their “support and commitment to helping our state respond, recover and rebuild”.

Real-life problems

The outpouring of federal support does not mean locals are without legitimate complaints.

Many frustrated North Carolina residents pointed to ageing water infrastructure and pipelines that were clobbered by Helene. Others said the federal response was slow and underwhelming given the scale of the disaster.

“If you want me to tell you how people feel today – day nine without water – it’s frustrating,” Sloan said.

The government is “going to have to do something”, said Heath, who worries he’ll be unable to go back to his job as a chef if most restaurants stay closed due to lack of water.

He’s grateful for the $750 cheque he has already received from FEMA but knows that won’t go far without a job and three children to feed. “They eat like horses,” he said.

He managed to negotiate a three-month reprieve on his mortgage payments but fears it may take time to find a new job. “There’s no work in the food and beverage industry right now. All the hotels and restaurants are out of business,” he said.

He added that some of his friends found it ironic that Washington was sending billions of dollars to fund wars in Ukraine and the Middle East while people at home suffer.

‘Harder to vote’

Beyond its humanitarian toll, Helene has added uncertainty to the electoral outlook of North Carolina, where Trump has a razor-tight edge on Harris, according to the latest polls.

But there is concern that lingering blackouts and road disruptions could stop people from voting, a trend that could impact the outcome, analysts said.

“It is simply going to be much harder for people to vote in the more rural, outlying communities, which tend to be heavily Republican,” Steven Greene, professor of political science at North Carolina State University, told Al Jazeera. “And when it’s harder to vote, fewer people do.”

Betina Wilkinson, associate chairwoman of Wake Forest University’s Department of Politics and International Affairs, noted that 11 of the 13 hardest-hit counties in North Carolina are predominately Republican.

One of the two others, Buncombe County, is home to the state’s Democratic stronghold of Asheville.

Still, “low voter turnout in mostly red districts will more than likely give Harris a slight edge over Trump,” Wilkinson told Al Jazeera.

While North Carolina’s election board has approved emergency measures to make it easier for voters in affected counties to cast their ballots – such as authorising officials to set up new voting sites and extending early voting hours – how effective they will be remains to be seen.

“I expect the county boards of elections to undertake heroic efforts to ensure that all their citizens still have an opportunity to vote,” Greene said. “But with all the damage and chaos, it would be genuinely surprising if this did not depress turnout.”

Wilkinson added: “North Carolina has a history of severely close presidential elections, and there is no indication that this trend will end this year.”

Additional reporting by David Adams