Taiwan’s President Lai says will ‘resist annexation or encroachment’

In his first National Day speech, new president stresses ‘thriving’ democracy of island claimed by Beijing.

Taiwan’s President William Lai Ching-te has said he will stand against any attempt at annexation or encroachment into the island’s territory.

China claims the self-ruled democracy as its own and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve its goal of unification.

It has ratcheted up pressure on Taiwan since Lai, who it portrays as a “separatist”, was elected president in January.

Addressing the island’s 23 million people, Lai began his first National Day speech by expressing his pride in Taiwan’s democracy.

“Our democracy is growing and thriving,” he said, standing at a podium set up in front of the presidential office. “The People’s Republic of China [China’s official name] has no right to represent the people of Taiwan.”

He said Taiwanese people were able to work together despite disagreements and urged them to look to the future.

“I will uphold the commitment to resist annexation or encroachment on our sovereignty,” he said.

Still, Lai’s tone for much of the speech was pragmatic.

He indicated a willingness to cooperate with Beijing on issues such as climate change, tackling contagious diseases and “maintaining regional security to pursue peace and mutual prosperity for the wellbeing of the people on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait”.

Lai also urged Beijing to use its influence in diplomatic efforts to resolve the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.