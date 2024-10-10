South Korea’s Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature

South Korean author Han Kang has won the 2024 Nobel Prize in literature “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”, the Swedish Academy says.

She began her career in 1993 with the publication of several poems in the magazine Literature and Society, her prose debut coming in 1995 with the short story collection, Love of Yeosu.

“Han Kang confronts historical traumas and invisible sets of rules and, in each of her works, exposes the fragility of human life,” the Nobel committee said.

“She has a unique awareness of the connections between body and soul, the living and the dead, and in her poetic and experimental style has become an innovator in contemporary prose.”

Her major international breakthrough came with the novel, The Vegetarian. Written in three parts it is an unsettling novel in which a woman’s decision to stop eating meat has devastating consequences.

The committee said her work is characterised by a “double exposure of pain, a correspondence between mental and physical torment with close connections to Eastern thinking”.

The 2023 prize went to Norwegian author and dramatist Jon Fosse, who was honoured for “his innovative plays and prose, which give voice to the unsayable”.

The literature prize has long been male-dominated, with just 17 women among its laureates. The last woman to win was Annie Ernaux of France, in 2022.

The prize carries a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1m) from a bequest left by the award’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. Alongside the cash prize, the winners will be presented a medal on December 10.

