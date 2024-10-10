There was an average of four incidents of settler violence per day in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

While Israel continues its genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers have ramped up their attacks on people, often under the protection of Israeli soldiers.

Over the past year, at least 1,423 incidents of settler violence in the occupied West Bank were recorded – an average of four a day, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

With 321 incidents, Ramallah and el-Bireh governorate saw the highest number of settler attacks, followed by 319 incidents in Nablus and 298 in Hebron.

The highest number of settler attacks in the past year occurred in October 2023 with 233 incidents leading to deaths and/or property damage.

After the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir distributed semiautomatic rifles and other weapons to settlers and far-right Israelis, which are now being used against Palestinians.

Since then, more than 120,000 firearms have been distributed among Israeli settlers, while tens of thousands more have received conditional approvals.

“We intend to continue arming Israel. That’s what we did, and that’s what we’ll continue to do!”, Ben-Gvir said on his X account.

Speaking about the unfolding violence in the West Bank, the United Nations said it “could worsen dramatically if [Israeli security forces] continue to systematically use unlawful lethal force and ignore violence perpetrated by settlers”.

Israeli settlement expansion

Israeli settlements are Jewish communities built on Palestinian land that has been taken by force from its owners.

Roughly 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in at least 250 settlements and outposts in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

After October 7, 2023, settlers were particularly roused by far-right members of the Israeli government, such as Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, both of whom are settlers and have backed the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In March, Israel approved the construction of about 3,500 new housing units, ​​adding to nearly 20,000 approved in the past year.

Thousands forced from their homes

In the past year, about 4,555 Palestinians have been displaced in the West Bank after Israeli forces demolished their homes.

Israeli forces demolished, seized or sealed at least 1,768 structures, including 390 in Tulkarem, 368 in Jerusalem and 242 in Jenin.

Number of dead in the West Bank: 744

Since Israel began its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 42,000 people, at least 744 Palestinians, including 164 children, have been killed in the West Bank.

More than 6,250 have been injured.