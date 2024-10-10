Al Jazeera cameramen in critical condition after Israeli shooting in Gaza

Fadi al-Wahidi, the second cameraman hit by Israeli fire this week, was shot in the neck while reporting from Jabalia.

The Israeli army has attacked a group of journalists in northern Gaza, killing one and critically wounding Al Jazeera camera operator Fadi al-Wahidi in the neck.

Al-Wahidi was shot at by Israeli forces on Wednesday while reporting from Jabalia refugee camp, becoming the second Al Jazeera cameraman to come under Israeli fire this week.

“Israeli forces shot at the Al Jazeera crew, and the network’s photographer, our beloved colleague Fadi al-Wahidi, was injured by a sniper’s bullet in the neck during our coverage,” Al Jazeera Arabic’s Anas al-Sharif said in a post on X.

Palestinian journalist Hossam Shabat posted pictures of al-Wahidi on a hospital stretcher at the al-Ahli Hospital alongside Tamer Labad, a journalist for TV channel al-Aqsa.

“They are in critical condition, and not much treatment is available for them here. Please pray for them and for us,” Shabat wrote on X.

Al Jazeera issued a statement condemning the attack. “This incident marks yet another grave violation against journalists in Gaza, where Israeli forces have been increasingly hostile toward media workers,” the network said.

“Al-Wahidi was covering the Israeli bombardment and ground invasion of Jabalia camp, which has entered its fifth day. The Israeli military has ordered all residents to evacuate the camp, yet continues to target anyone attempting to move.”

The targeting of journalists is a violation of international laws protecting the press and humanitarian workers in war zones.

“Al Jazeera urgently calls on the international community to take immediate action to ensure the safety of journalists and civilians in Gaza, and hold the Israeli Occupation Forces accountable for their repeated crimes against journalists,” the statement added.

The attack comes days after cameraman Ali al-Attar was shot while covering the conditions of displaced Palestinians in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on Monday.

A scan showed shrapnel lodged in his skull and bleeding in the brain, but no treatment is currently available in Gaza for this injury.

Israel’s war on Gaza has been the deadliest modern conflict for journalists. More than 175 media workers have been killed during the current conflict in the Palestinian territory.

Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Rifi were among the victims of Israeli air attacks earlier this year as they reported from the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

They were reporting near the house of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas who was assassinated in Iran, wearing media vests with signs identifying them as press.

Press freedom groups have pointed to a pattern of Israel killing clearly identified journalists. The Israeli military has on multiple occasions killed journalists and then claimed they were armed fighters or “terrorists”, but these claims have rarely held up following independent investigations.