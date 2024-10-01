US out of step as world reacts to Israel’s ground offensive into Lebanon

The UAE, Japan and Qatar call for restraint amid Israel’s expanded military operations, but Washington offers support.

The United States appeared out of step with the rest of the globe as it pledged its support for Israel’s ground incursion into Lebanon.

While voices from across the world urged on Tuesday a ceasefire and a step back from the brink of all-out war, Washington declared the “limited” ground offensive into southern Lebanon as “Israel’s right to defend itself”.

Israeli troops advanced into Lebanon overnight on Tuesday, in a widely anticipated move. The military said in a statement that the raids were “limited, localised and targeted” against Hezbollah.

However, the advance further raises the risk of a wider escalation in the fight with the Iran-backed armed group or even across the region, and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Japan have all been quick to express deep concern.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that he had told Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant that Washington agrees on the need for a ground offensive to rid Lebanon’s southern border area of Hezbollah weapons and other means it can use to carry out attacks across the border.

“I made it clear that the United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself,” Austin said.

I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss security developments and Israeli operations. I made it clear that the United States supports Israel’s right to defend itself. We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border… — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 1, 2024

The White House National Security Council made a similar statement on Tuesday, justifying Israel’s “limited operations”.

It also added that it remains against the expansion of the ground assault and that a diplomatic solution is the only way to achieve lasting stability along Israel’s border with Lebanon

‘Most dangerous’

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati warned that his country is facing “one of the most dangerous phases of its history” and urged the United Nations to provide aid for one million people displaced by Israel’s attacks over recent weeks.

“We urgently call for more aid to reinforce our ongoing efforts to provide basic support to displaced civilians,” Mikati said in a meeting with UN representatives.

The UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, Imran Riza, announced the launch of a $426m flash appeal for urgent humanitarian aid for civilians caught up in the conflict.

“Without sufficient resources, humanitarians risk leaving the population of an entire country without the support they urgently require,” Riza warned.

However, he added that no amount of aid can fully address the crisis if civilians continue to be targeted.

‘Territorial integrity’

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE expressed “deep concern” over the escalation in fighting and “reaffirmed its unwavering position towards the unity of Lebanon, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

The statement also called for international support to prevent further escalation and stressed the importance of providing full protection to civilians according to international law.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has “directed the delivery of an urgent $100m relief package to the people of Lebanon,” the note added.

Qatar’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi warned on X that “aggression on Lebanon will inflict the worst”.

“Now more than ever, it needs our unwavering support to safeguard the country’s integrity and security. Standing with the brotherly people of Lebanon is not just a moral duty, but an imperative necessity,” he said.

‘Immediate ceasefire’

Japan’s government also expressed “serious concern” and urged maximum restraint to prevent a further escalation of the conflict.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi called for an immediate ceasefire, adding that all measures must be taken to prevent civilian casualties, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

According to Hayashi, Tokyo is also making efforts to ensure the safety of some 50 Japanese nationals in Lebanon.

NATO’s incoming chief Mark Rutte said he is “following closely what is happening in Lebanon” and expressed hope that “hostilities will end as soon as possible”.

Northern Arrows

Israel launched the incursion dubbed Northern Arrows – its first ground offensive into Lebanon since the 2006 war – on Monday night, after more than a week of intense air strikes on the capital, Beirut, and southern Lebanon.

Those raids killed hundreds of people, including senior Hezbollah commanders and the armed group’s chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli army claims its ground invasion aims to push Hezbollah north of the Litany River, about 30km (18 miles) from the Israeli-Lebanese border, making the group comply with the UN Resolution 1701.