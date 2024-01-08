Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 94

Here’s how things stand on Monday, January 8, 2024:

Today, @WHO cancelled a planned mission to Al-Awda hospital and the central drug store in northern #Gaza for the fourth time since 26 Dec because we did not receive deconfliction and safety guarantees.

The mission planned to move urgently needed medical supplies to sustain the… pic.twitter.com/6v09rPbBb1

— WHO in occupied Palestinian territory (@WHOoPt) January 7, 2024