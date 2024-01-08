News|Entertainment

Golden Globes 2024: List of major winners and nominees

The 81st Annual Golden Globe awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were hosted at the Beverly Hilton in California [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
Published On 8 Jan 2024

On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association presented the 81st Golden Globe Awards, with audience favourites from the year such as Oppenheimer and Succession ruling the night.

The winners were chosen by roughly 300 entertainment journalists who voted on the honours as a part of a new organisation created after an ethics and diversity scandal hit the previous panel of voters.

The awards included categories for both film and television.

Here is a list of the major winners and nominees they were up against.

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Zone of Interest
  • Past Lives
This image released by CBS shows producer Emma Thomas, foreground left, accepting the award for best motion picture drama for "Oppenheimer" as cast and crew members, background from left, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, composer Ludwig Göransson, Florence Pugh, director Christopher Nolan, actor Cillian Murphy and presenter Oprah Winfrey look on during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
The cast and crew of Oppenheimer accept the award [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

  • May December
  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Air
Yorgos Lanthimos, from left, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef pose with the award for best motion picture, musical or comedy for "Poor Things" in the press room at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Yorgos Lanthimos, from left, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, and Ramy Youssef pose with the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Poor Things [Chris Pizzello/AP]

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie
  • Poor Things
  • Oppenheimer
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Past Lives
filmmaker Justine Triet from "Anatomy of a Fall" during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills,
Filmmaker Justine Triet from Anatomy of a Fall accepts the award [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron

  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Suzume
  • The Super Mario Bros Movie
  • Wish

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

  • Lo Capitano
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

  • Addicted to Romance, Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me
  • Dance the Night, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
  • I’m Just Ken, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
  • Peaches, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros Movie
  • Road to Freedom, Lenny Kravitz, Rustin
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, winners of Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie", pose at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, winners of Best Original Song – Motion Picture for What Was I Made For? from Barbie [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
  • Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Cillian Murphy, winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer", poses at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Cillian Murphy, winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture for Oppenheimer [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro
  • Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Greta Lee, Past Lives
  • Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Lily Gladstone poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama for "Killers of the Flower Moon" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Lily Gladstone poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama for Killers of the Flower Moon [Chris Pizzello/AP]

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

  • Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
  • Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
  • Matt Damon, Air
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things

  • Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
  • Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
  • Natalie Portman, May December
  • Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone accepting the award for best female actor in a motion picture for her role in "Poor Things" during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her role in Poor Things [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

  • Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
  • Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert Downey Jr., winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer", poses at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Robert Downey Jr, winner of the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Oppenheimer [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Julianne Moore, May December
  • Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig, Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan accepting the award for best director for "Oppenheimer" during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Christopher Nolan accepted the award for Best Director for Oppenheimer [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer

  • Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
  • Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
  • Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • The Super Mario Bros Movie
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
co-director Greta Gerwig, left, and actor Margot Robbie accepting the award for best cinematic and box office achievement for the film "Barbie"
Director Greta Gerwig, left, and actor Margot Robbie accept the award for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for the film Barbie [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Television

Best Drama Series: Succession

  • 1923
  • The Crown
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, from left, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Macfayden pose in the press room in the press room with the award for best television series, drama for "Succession" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday
Nicholas Braun, from left, J Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, and Matthew Macfadyen pose in the press room in the press room with the award for Best Television Series, Drama for Succession [Chris Pizzello/AP]

Best Musical or Comedy Series: The Bear

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Jury Duty
Edwin Lee Gibson, from left, Matty Matheson, Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colon-Zayas, AyoEdebiri, Lionel Boyce, and Abby Elliott, winners of the award for best television series, musical or comedy for "The Bear" arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Billboard after party on Sunday.
The team behind The Bear arrive at the 81st Golden Globe Awards Billboard after-party on Sunday [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]

Best Male Actor – Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
  • Dominic West, The Crown
  • Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series, drama for "Succession" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
Kieran Culkin poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series, drama for Succession [Chris Pizzello/AP]

Best Female Actor – Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession

  • Helen Mirren, 1923
  • Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for "Succession" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday,
Sarah Snook poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for Succession [Chris Pizzello/AP]

Best Supporting Male Actor: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

  • Alan Ruck, Succession
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • James Marsden, Jury Duty
  • Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Best Supporting Female Actor: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

  • Abby Elliott, The Bear
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • J Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Elizabeth Debicki accepting the award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television for her role in "The Crown" during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Elizabeth Debicki accepted the award for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television for her role in The Crown during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Segel, Shrinking
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White accepting the award for best performance by a male actor in a television series for his role in "The Bear" during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jeremy Allen White accepted the award for best performance by a male actor in a television series for his role in The Bear [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Ayo Edebiri accepting the award for best performance by a female actor in a TV series for her role in "The Bear" during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Ayo Edebiri accepted the award for best performance by a female actor in a TV series for her role in The Bear  [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television: Beef

  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fargo
  • Fellow Travelers
  • Lessons in Chemistry
creator Lee Sung Jin, left, with actors Ali Wong, from second left and Steven Yeun as he accepts the award for best limited series for "Beef" during the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Creator Lee Sung Jin, left, with actors Ali Wong, from second left and Steven Yeun as he accepts the award for Best Limited Series for Beef [Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP]

Best Male Actor – Limited series, anthology series or movie made for television: Steven Yeun, Beef

  • Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
  • Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Jon Hamm, Fargo
  • Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
  • David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for "Beef" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday
Steven Yeun poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for Beef [Chris Pizzello/AP]

Best Female Actor – Limited series, anthology series or movie made for television: Ali Wong, Beef

  • Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
  • Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
  • Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Juno Temple, Fargo
  • Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for "Beef" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday,
Ali Wong poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television for Beef [Chris Pizzello/AP]
