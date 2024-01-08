Golden Globes 2024: List of major winners and nominees

The 81st Annual Golden Globe awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association presented the 81st Golden Globe Awards, with audience favourites from the year such as Oppenheimer and Succession ruling the night.

The winners were chosen by roughly 300 entertainment journalists who voted on the honours as a part of a new organisation created after an ethics and diversity scandal hit the previous panel of voters.

The awards included categories for both film and television.

Here is a list of the major winners and nominees they were up against.

Film

Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro



Anatomy of a Fall

The Zone of Interest

Past Lives

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things

May December

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

Air

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Anatomy of a Fall



Barbie



Poor Things



Oppenheimer



Killers of the Flower Moon



Past Lives

Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Wish

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall

Lo Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie

Addicted to Romance, Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me



Dance the Night, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Peaches, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros Movie

Road to Freedom, Lenny Kravitz, Rustin

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer



Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple



Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings



Natalie Portman, May December



Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things



Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon



Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer



Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro



Greta Gerwig, Barbie



Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Television

Best Drama Series: Succession

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Best Musical or Comedy Series: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Jury Duty

Best Male Actor – Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Best Female Actor – Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Supporting Male Actor: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Best Supporting Female Actor: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television: Beef

All the Light We Cannot See

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Male Actor – Limited series, anthology series or movie made for television: Steven Yeun, Beef

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Best Female Actor – Limited series, anthology series or movie made for television: Ali Wong, Beef