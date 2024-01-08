Golden Globes 2024: List of major winners and nominees
The 81st Annual Golden Globe awards were held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Published On 8 Jan 2024
On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association presented the 81st Golden Globe Awards, with audience favourites from the year such as Oppenheimer and Succession ruling the night.
The winners were chosen by roughly 300 entertainment journalists who voted on the honours as a part of a new organisation created after an ethics and diversity scandal hit the previous panel of voters.
The awards included categories for both film and television.
Here is a list of the major winners and nominees they were up against.
Film
Best Motion Picture – Drama: Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Zone of Interest
- Past Lives
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Poor Things
- May December
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Air
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Past Lives
Best Motion Picture – Animated: The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Suzume
- The Super Mario Bros Movie
- Wish
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Anatomy of a Fall
- Lo Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Best Original Song – Motion Picture: What Was I Made For? Billie Eilish and Finneas, Barbie
- Addicted to Romance, Bruce Springsteen, She Came to Me
- Dance the Night, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- I’m Just Ken, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie
- Peaches, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker, The Super Mario Bros Movie
- Road to Freedom, Lenny Kravitz, Rustin
Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothee Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best Director – Motion Picture: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson, Oppenheimer
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Boy and the Heron
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement: Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Television
Best Drama Series: Succession
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
Best Musical or Comedy Series: The Bear
- Abbott Elementary
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Jury Duty
Best Male Actor – Drama: Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Dominic West, The Crown
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Best Female Actor – Drama: Sarah Snook, Succession
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Supporting Male Actor: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Best Supporting Female Actor: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Female Actor – Musical or Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television: Beef
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Best Male Actor – Limited series, anthology series or movie made for television: Steven Yeun, Beef
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Best Female Actor – Limited series, anthology series or movie made for television: Ali Wong, Beef
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies