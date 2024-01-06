EXPLAINER
Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 92
At least 18 people have been killed in an Israeli air attack in Gaza’s Khan Younis city.
Published On 6 Jan 2024
Here’s how things stand on Saturday, January 6, 2024:
Latest updates:
- An Israeli air attack has killed at least 18 Palestinians after it targeted a house in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis overnight.
- Three people have been killed and several wounded in an Israeli attack on a house in Gaza’s Deir el-Balah city in the central area of the Palestinian territory.
- Fierce clashes have been reported in the occupied West Bank’s Nablus city and Shu’fat refugee camp in occupied East Jerusalem amid Israeli military raids.
- Israel’s army says it hit Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Friday with air strikes, tank fire and artillery shelling.
Human impact
- At least 22,600 people have been killed and 57,910 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll from the October 7 attack on Israel stands at 1,139.
- The Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza has been flooded as heavy rain pours down and municipality services remain shuttered. Sewage water is seeping into the camp, which shelters thousands of people, causing fears of disease spreading.
- The United Nations has warned that Gaza has become “uninhabitable” after three months of fighting.
Diplomacy
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Turkey where he is expected to discuss the Gaza war with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Blinken will also visit several other Middle East nations before heading to Israel and the occupied West Bank next week.
- Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has warned that Lebanon could be “exposed” if the armed group did not respond to the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.
- Families of six individuals captured during the October 7 Hamas attack arrived in Qatar to discuss efforts for the release of the remaining captives with the country’s prime minister.
- Rwanda, Chad and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have categorically denied engaging in any negotiations with Israel regarding the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to their respective countries.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies