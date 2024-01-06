Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘response’ to Hamas leader’s killing

Lebanese group says it targeted Meron air base following the killing of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut.

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has said it targeted a vital Israeli military post with a barrage of 62 rockets as a “preliminary response” to the killing of a Hamas leader in Beirut this week.

“As part of the initial response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri … the Islamic resistance (Hezbollah) targeted the Meron air control base with 62 various types of missiles,” the Iran-aligned group said in a statement on Saturday of the strikes in northern Israel.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday said all of Lebanon would be exposed if it did not react to the killing of Hamas deputy chief al-Arouri and warned it would “certainly not go without reaction and punishment”.

The Israeli military said earlier that about 40 rockets were fired towards the Meron air surveillance base and said it responded by striking a “terrorist cell” that took part in the launches. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Air raid sirens went off in towns and cities across northern Israel, later also blaring in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Al-Arouri was assassinated in an alleged Israeli attack on Tuesday in a Hezbollah stronghold. Nasrallah has warned Israel against expanding the conflict, saying there would be “no ceilings” and “no rules” to his group’s fighting if Israel chose to launch a war on Lebanon.

Continuing fighting

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan, reporting from Beirut, said the Hezbollah attack was an expected outcome following Nasrallah’s statements on al-Arouri’s killing.

“The Israelis would have been expecting a response. They would have been on high alert,” he reported.

Khan said that amid the continuing cross-border fighting, Hezbollah had a “very political calculation” to make in Lebanon.

“It doesn’t want Lebanon to suffer as a result of an outright war. But it is talking tough. It says if Israel wants to escalate, then it will respond in kind,” he added.

Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging near-daily fire since the war in Gaza started in October last year. The violence has largely been contained to the border area.

“Israel is putting immense pressure on Hezbollah positions in the south with air strikes and drones,” our correspondent reported. “That’s interesting because the more pressure it puts on Hezbollah, there may be a misfire or a miscalculated strike from either side and that could escalate things.”

With no end in sight to Israel’s war on Gaza and amid soaring regional tensions, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his fourth visit to the Middle East in three months.