Three killed, 28 injured in two-train collision in Indonesia’s West Java

A long-distance train from Indonesia’s second-largest city, Surabaya, has collided with a commuter train near Bandung.

People stand at the site of a train collision between the local Bandung Raya train and the Turangga train in Cicalengka, Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, January 5, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
The site of a train collision in West Java province, Indonesia, on January 5, 2024 [Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via Reuters]
Published On 5 Jan 2024

At least three people have been killed and 28 injured after two commuter trains collided in Indonesia’s West Java province, authorities have said.

Emergency crews were working on Friday to free at least two other people still trapped in the mangled wreckage of the railway cars.

The accident happened when a long-distance train from the country’s second-largest city, Surabaya, collided with a commuter train near Bandung, the provincial capital, said Adita Irawati, spokeswoman for the transport ministry.

Video images from local broadcasters MetroTV and Kompas TV showed passengers being helped out of train carriages, some of which had gone off the rails entirely following the collision at 6:03am local time (23:03 GMT).

An aerial view shows the aftermath of a collision between the Bandung Raya local train and the Turangga train in Cicalengka, Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, January 5, 2024, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA.
An aerial view shows the aftermath of the collision in West Java province, Indonesia, on January 5, 2024 [Antara Foto/Raisan Al Farisi/via Reuters]

Rescuers were assessing how to free the two people found lodged between the carriages, though it was not known if they were still alive.

The three people who died were train staff – the driver and his assistant on the commuter train and a steward on the express train – said Ibrahim Tompo, a regional spokesperson of West Java police.

A total of 478 passengers were on board the trains when the crash occurred.

The cause of the accident is not immediately clear, but train operator PT KAI and the provincial government have said they will investigate, along with transport safety officials.

