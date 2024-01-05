Pakistan senate approves resolution to delay February 8 elections: Reports

The caretaker government appointed to oversee the vote opposed the resolution moved by an independent senator.

Pakistan’s senate has approved a resolution to delay national elections which had been scheduled to take place on February 8, local media reports said.

The upper house of the country’s parliament passed the resolution moved by an independent senator on Friday.

The caretaker government appointed to oversee the vote opposed the resolution, Dawn website said.

The resolution passed by the senate, however, is not binding and does not necessarily mean elections will be further delayed.

Elections in the politically and economically troubled South Asian nation were originally due to be held in November last year, 90 days after the dissolution of the lower house of parliament in August.

But the vote was delayed to February due to the fresh demarcation of constituencies under a new census.

