Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, top aide get 10 years jail in state secrets case
Published On 30 Jan 2024
A Pakistan court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to 10 years jail in a case related to the leaking of state secrets.
The special court in capital Islamabad on Tuesday announced the sentence in the so-called cypher case, which pertains to a diplomatic cable that Khan claims proves his allegation that his removal from power in 2022 was a conspiracy.
Source: Al Jazeera