Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 89

Here’s how things stand on Wednesday, January 3, 2024:

#FrPrez | The Security Council will hold a meeting on the maintenance of international peace and security, in particular on the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

🗓️ Wednesday, 3 January – 3PM

📺 UNWebTV https://t.co/Lv2W6r5o1w pic.twitter.com/cxZeSZraco

— La France à l'ONU 🇫🇷🇺🇳 (@franceonu) January 2, 2024