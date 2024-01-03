EXPLAINER
Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 89
A drone strike in Lebanon killed senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri – here are the latest updates.
Published On 3 Jan 2024
Here’s how things stand on Wednesday, January 3, 2024:
Latest updates:
- The Israeli army has launched attacks on Syria and Lebanon. It announced on X on Tuesday that it attacked Syrian military infrastructure and Hezbollah “terrorist infrastructure”.
- A drone strike hit a Hamas office in Beirut’s Hezbollah stronghold Dahiyeh, killing six people including senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday, Lebanon’s state news agency reported.
- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) posted on X that on Tuesday night, “Iranian-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen into the Southern Red Sea.”
- While multiple commercial ships reported their impact on surrounding waters, none reported damage.
- The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss peace and security regarding the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea at 3pm New York time [20:00 GMT] on Wednesday.
#FrPrez | The Security Council will hold a meeting on the maintenance of international peace and security, in particular on the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
🗓️ Wednesday, 3 January – 3PM
📺 UNWebTV https://t.co/Lv2W6r5o1w pic.twitter.com/cxZeSZraco
— La France à l'ONU 🇫🇷🇺🇳 (@franceonu) January 2, 2024
Human impact and fighting:
- The number of Palestinians in Gaza killed since the outbreak of violence on October 7 is now 22,185, said Gaza’s health ministry on Tuesday. At least 57, 000 have been injured.
- UN humanitarian affairs agency OCHA reported more demolitions of Palestinian structures. The latest destruction took place on Tuesday in the At-Tur neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.
Demolition reported today in At Tur, #EastJerusalem, #WestBank, occupied #Palestinian territory
Statistics on demolition and displacement: https://t.co/hG9VUlAUXf pic.twitter.com/9pIrgzbmi3
— OCHA oPt (Palestine) (@ochaopt) January 2, 2024
Diplomacy:
- Israel has not officially responded to the killing of al-Arouri but Netanyahu’s adviser Mark Regev, told the US outlet MSNBC that Israel does not take responsibility for this attack.
- He added, “Whoever did it, it must be clear: this was not an attack on the Lebanese state.”
- “We need to avoid conflict between Israel and Lebanon,” Nicolas de Riviere, the current UN Security Council president and French UN envoy, has told Al Jazeera.
- US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller rejected statements from Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir about the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza.
- “Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land,” said a statement published on Tuesday.
- Israel is not “another star on the American flag”, said Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir after the US State Department issued the statement.
- Gaza team leader of the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, Gemma Connell, condemned the Israeli attack on the Red Crescent-run El Amal City Hospital in Khan Younis, which killed at least five people, including a five-day-old child.
- She said that “there is no safe space in Gaza, and the world should be ashamed”.
- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus echoed Connell’s sentiments about the bombing. “Today’s bombings are unconscionable,” he said.
- In a statement released on Tuesday, Malaysia endorsed South Africa’s appeal to the International Court of Justice against Israel.
- The court hearings are scheduled for January 11 and 12 at The Hague.
Raids in the West Bank
- Israel continues its raids in several areas of the occupied West Bank.
- Israeli military vehicles are infiltrating the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem and bulldozers are destroying infrastructure, Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut reported from occupied East Jerusalem.
- They are also surrounding the Tulkarem governorate hospital and preventing the team at Al Jazeera Arabic from covering the raid.
- There is another Israeli raid on Nablus, where fierce clashes have been reported. In Qalqilya, the army is arresting multiple Palestinians, Salhut reported.
- Since October 7, 324 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, Salhut reported.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies