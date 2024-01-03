Blasts reported as Iran commemorates assassinated general Soleimani

Dozens are reported killed and injured following twin blast near the grave of the assassinated general.

Explosions have been reported in the vicinity of the cemetery in the Iranian city of Kerman during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone strike.

Iranian media reports said two explosions were heard near Soleimani’s burial place on Wednesday afternoon. Mohammad Saberi, chief of Kerman’s emergency rescue services, told state television that at least 20 were killed and 20 others injured.

Videos showed ambulances arriving at the scene and taking away apparently injured people on stretchers.

“Our rapid response teams are evacuating the injured… But there are waves of crowds blocking roads,” Reza Fallah, head of the Kerman province Red Crescent, told state TV.

Authorities have asked people to evacuate the area.

Iranian state media says two explosions have struck a procession marking the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination. The blasts reportedly happened near the slain commander’s gravesite in the city of Kerman. pic.twitter.com/KbgkrewSf8 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 3, 2024

The cause of the explosions has not been confirmed. Claims that gas cylinders had blown up were followed by unconfirmed suggestions that they were the result of suicide attacks.

Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and a main architect of Iran’s regional influence, was hit by a drone strike claimed by the United States shortly after touching down in Baghdad on January 3, 2020. Then US president Donald Trump ordered Soleimani killed, saying he was planning an “imminent” attack on US military personnel in the Iraqi capital.

The incident comes a day after Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a drone strike in Lebanon, which authorities attributed to Israel. Iran condemned the killing saying it could “ignite another surge in the veins of resistance and the motivation to fight against the Zionist occupiers”.

Last month, a leading an Israeli air strike outside the Syrian capital of Damascus killed Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a senior adviser in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).