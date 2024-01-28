Three US service members killed in Jordan drone attack, Biden says

The US military says 3 killed, at least 25 others injured in the attack on US forces in northeastern Jordan.

Three US service members have been killed and “many” others wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden has said, blaming Iran-backed groups for the attack.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said in a statement on Sunday.

“The three American service members we lost were patriots in the highest sense. And their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten by our nation,” Biden added.

The US military said in a statement that at least 25 people were injured in the attack.

Biden said the attack occurred on Saturday night.

“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt – we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” Biden said in the statement.

The deaths marked the first fatalities of US troops in the Middle East in months of strikes against American bases in the region by Iran-backed armed groups. The attacks come amid the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza that began on October 7.

More to come…