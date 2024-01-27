Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 113
Top UN court orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza; US and UK conduct new attacks on Houthi targets.
Video Duration 02 minutes 19 seconds
Published On 27 Jan 2024
Here’s how things stand on Saturday, January 27, 2024:
Red Sea tensions
- The United States and the United Kingdom launched two air attacks that targeted the port of Ras Issa in Yemen’s Hodeidah province, reported Al Masirah, a Houthi-run satellite news channel.
- Yemen’s Houthi fighters have stepped up attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea. One of their hits sparked a fire on a fuel tanker but no injuries were reported.
- The US military said it destroyed a Houthi antiship missile in Yemen that was ready to launch towards the Red Sea.
- Cruise operator Carnival joined the growing list of companies flagging a potential hit to their operations due to Houthi attacks.
ICJ ruling
- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians, although it stopped short of calling for a ceasefire as requested by the plaintiff, South Africa.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the ICJ ruling and said Israel will continue to defend itself and its citizens while adhering to international law.
- Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said the ruling was an important development that contributed to isolating Israel and exposing its crimes in Gaza.
- More global reactions here.
Diplomacy
- US President Joe Biden spoke with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani about Gaza. They agreed that efforts to secure the release of captives taken by Hamas were key to securing a longer pause in fighting, the White House said.
- Argentina’s President Javier Milei said he would travel to Israel in the “coming weeks”, one of his first overseas trips since the libertarian economist took office last month after pledging strong support for Israel during his campaign.
- The White House expressed hope about progress in talks to release captives held by Hamas in Gaza as Biden’s Middle East envoy Brett McGurk returned to Washington, DC from a trip to the region.
- German state broadcaster ARD said Israel was blocking two of its long-term Palestinian workers from leaving Gaza, where they fear for their lives, citing security concerns the broadcaster said did not make sense.
- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said it opened an investigation into several employees suspected of involvement in the October 7 attacks.
Other developments
- Israeli protesters blocked humanitarian aid trucks entering Gaza with crucial supplies of flour, food, tents and hygiene items, the UN said.
- Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) said “vital medical services have collapsed at Nasser Hospital” due to heavy fighting and bombardments around the key medical facility in Khan Younis.
- A 27-year-old Palestinian man, shot by Israeli forces northeast of Jenin, died of his injuries, according to the Palestinian media.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies