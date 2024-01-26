UK’s King Charles admitted to hospital for prostate treatment

Royal officials said the 75-year-old monarch has an enlarged prostate but his condition is benign.

The United Kingdom’s King Charles III has been admitted to a London hospital for scheduled surgery, Buckingham Palace said, joining his daughter-in-law Kate who is recovering from surgery.

“The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” the palace said in a statement on Friday.

“His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Royal officials took the unusual step last week of issuing a bulletin on the 75-year-old monarch’s health, disclosing that he had an enlarged prostate but the condition was benign.

The king was pictured arriving with his wife Queen Camilla at the private London Clinic in west London on Friday, where Kate, the princess of Wales, is also having treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery last week.

A royal source said Charles had visited Kate before his own treatment.

The palace has declined to say how long the king would stay in hospital but his upcoming public engagements have been postponed to allow a short period of recuperation.

Royal health issues

Charles travelled to his private Sandringham estate in eastern England last Friday to prepare for what royal officials said would be a “corrective procedure”, before returning to London on Thursday.

He was told he had the condition, which is common in men aged over 50 and affects urination, last Wednesday after experiencing symptoms and having a check-up.

He wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to see their doctor.

The state-run National Health Service said there had been a 1,000 percent increase in visits to its webpage advising on prostate enlargement since the king’s diagnosis was revealed.

His treatment is one of a series of health blows for the royals over the past week.

Kate, 42, is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition.

A royal source has said she was “doing well” but there has been no further information about her since she was admitted to the London Clinic last week.

She was due to spend up to two weeks in hospital and is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. Her husband Prince William, the heir-to-the-throne, has postponed his engagements to look after their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Meanwhile, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Charles’ younger brother Prince Andrew, said on Monday she was in shock after being diagnosed with a malignant form of skin cancer.

It was the second cancer diagnosis for the duchess, often just referred to as “Fergie”, after she underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery following the discovery she had breast cancer last summer.