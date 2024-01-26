Pacific island Tuvalu votes as ties with Taiwan in spotlight

Poll in nation threatened by climate change closely watched as China and the United State vie for influence in region.

The tiny Pacific island nation of Tuvalu has voted in a national election that is being closely watched by China, Taiwan, the United States and its ally Australia, amid a tussle for influence in the region.

There are only a little over 6,000 registered voters in the country of about 11,200 people. Polls have closed and the results from Friday’s election are expected later in the day.

Tuvalu, where the population is spread across nine islands, has campaigned at international conferences for greater action to help low-lying nations address climate change as scientists have warned that its capital, Funafuti, risks being inundated by tides by 2050.

Most of Tuvalu is forecast to be flooded by high tides by 2100, says the United Nations Development Programme, which is working with Tuvalu to bolster its coastline.

A contest for influence in the Pacific between China and the US has seen Tuvalu courted, with Washington recently pledging to connect its remote population by undersea cable to global telecommunications for the first time.

Tuvalu is one of three remaining Pacific allies of Taiwan after Nauru severed ties with Taipei this month and resumed diplomatic relations with China, which pledged more development support.

Fight for influence

Taiwan on Thursday said China was trying to influence the Tuvalu election and “seize our diplomatic allies”.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and not entitled to diplomatic ties. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claim.

Contenders for Tuvalu’s leadership have all advocated for climate change action on the world stage, but differ in approaches to ties with Taiwan, a diplomatic ally since 1979.

Tuvalu’s Finance Minister Seve Paeniu, who has secured a seat in the new parliament as one of only two candidates for the Nukulaelae island electorate, told the Reuters news agency that he expects Taiwan ties to be reviewed after the election.

The new government should decide whether Taiwan or China can best respond to Tuvalu’s development needs, he said.

Prime Minister Kausea Natano has told Taiwan he continues to support relations.

Enele Sopoaga, overthrown as prime minister by Natano at the 2019 election, and former Foreign Minister Simon Kofe have previously pledged support for Taiwan.

There are no political parties, and two lawmakers will be chosen by voters in each of eight island electorates.

After the votes are counted, government boats collect the new lawmakers from the islands and bring them to Funafuti, a journey that can take up to 27 hours. The prime minister is chosen by the newly elected lawmakers.

Natano and Kofe are running for the Funafuti seat.

Kofe attracted global headlines in 2021 when he delivered a speech to the United Nations climate change summit standing knee-deep in water to highlight the plight of the low-lying nation.

Tuvalu signed a security and migration agreement with Australia in November that allows Canberra to vet security ties.

Sopoaga has rejected the Australia deal, while Kofe said some aspects should be revised.