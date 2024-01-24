Russian military plane crashes near Ukraine border

A Russian military transport plane has crashed in the Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, according to Russian state media citing the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Ministry confirmed to the RIA Novosti news agency that an Ilyushin Il-76 place had come down in the region, which has been regularly targeted in recent weeks by Ukrainian missile and drone attacks.

Video posted on the messenger app Telegram by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and exploding in a vast fireball.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media that he had altered his schedule due to an “incident” and that investigators and emergency workers had already arrived at a site in the Korochansky district.

The Kremlin told reporters that it was investigating the reports.

More to follow.