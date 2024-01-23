Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s, Oppenheimer, dominated nominations for the 96th Academy Awards, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’s, Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Nolan’s three-hour-long film about the father of the atomic bomb received 13 nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and acting nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt.

Multiple nominations were also given to the craft of the film.

Scorses’s epic about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s landed 11 nominations, including the Best Actress nomination for Lily Gladstone, who becomes the first Native American actress to be Oscar-nominated.

Greta Gerwig’s, Barbie, took eight nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor, and two Best Song nominations in, What Was I Made For, and, I’m Just Ken.

Here are all the nominees for the main categories. The award ceremony will take place on March 10.

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature