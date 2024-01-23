Oscar nominations 2024: full list of Academy Award nominees
Oppenheimer dominates 96th Academy Award nominations with 13 in total including best picture.
Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s, Oppenheimer, dominated nominations for the 96th Academy Awards, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos’s, Poor Things, and Martin Scorsese’s, Killers of the Flower Moon.
Nolan’s three-hour-long film about the father of the atomic bomb received 13 nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and acting nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt.
Multiple nominations were also given to the craft of the film.
Scorses’s epic about the murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s landed 11 nominations, including the Best Actress nomination for Lily Gladstone, who becomes the first Native American actress to be Oscar-nominated.
Greta Gerwig’s, Barbie, took eight nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Ryan Gosling for Best Supporting Actor, and two Best Song nominations in, What Was I Made For, and, I’m Just Ken.
Here are all the nominees for the main categories. The award ceremony will take place on March 10.
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Actor
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
- Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best supporting actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best International Feature Film
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol