Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 106
Footage and witness accounts shared with Al Jazeera reveal how Israeli forces carried out summary executions in Gaza. Here are the other major updates.
Published On 20 Jan 2024
Here’s how things stand on Saturday, January 20, 2024:
Latest developments
- The United States has said it is investigating the killing by Israeli forces of a 17-year-old with American citizenship east of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.
- Hezbollah has warned Israel that it will receive “a real slap in the face” if its forces step up fighting along the southern Lebanon border.
- Displaced Palestinians in four evacuation zones in Gaza City have been ordered by the Israeli military to leave and head towards the central areas.
- Clashes have broken out as Palestinians resisted an Israeli military raid on the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, where homes were searched and an Israeli military bulldozer destroyed civilian infrastructure, according to the Palestinian media.
- An armed Palestinian group allied to Hamas has claimed that a captive held in Gaza has died of injuries due to an Israeli air strike.
- A 20-year-old Palestinian man has been shot and injured by Israeli forces during a raid on the Rafidia area, west of Nablus.
- Palestinian fighters have claimed attacks on Israeli forces in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza for a fourth consecutive day, amid assessments by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Critical Threats Project (CTP) that armed groups in Gaza are “re-infiltrating” areas in the north.
- The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has accused Israel of firing at a hospital in Khan Younis, as a major advance in the main city in the southern Gaza Strip threatened the few healthcare facilities still open.
- The Israeli army shelled the al-Katiba area and the al-Amal neighbourhood in Khan Younis.
- US Central Command forces have conducted strikes against three Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch, according to the US army.
Human rights
- Footage and witness accounts shared with Al Jazeera reveal how Israeli forces carried out summary executions in Gaza City last month.
- Dozens of Democratic Party politicians sign a letter calling on US President Joe Biden to affirm his opposition to Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.
- United Kingdom government legal advisers have been unable to conclude that Israel complied with international humanitarian law in its war in Gaza, according to the Guardian newspaper, citing court documents.
- The United Nations women’s agency reports 70 percent of those killed in Gaza are women and girls, and two mothers are being killed “every hour” amid the Israeli onslaught on the Palestinian territory.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies