Police say two suspects from Hebron arrested after attacks in Raanana near Tel Aviv.

At least one person has been killed and 17 wounded in car-ramming attacks in central Israel, according to police and medical officials.

Israeli police said two Palestinian suspects from the occupied West Bank city of Hebron were arrested in connection with Monday’s attacks in the city of Raanana north of Tel Aviv.

“Both suspects, Hebron residents, who entered Israel illegally, are in police custody,” the police said on X.

In an earlier statement, police said two suspects stole vehicles and ran over a number of residents in different locations.

“A wounded woman who arrived in a critical condition after having been hit by a vehicle has died of her injuries despite our efforts to save her,” said a statement from Meir Medical Center near the site of the assaults.

At least 17 other people were being treated for injuries, including two seriously, medics from the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat, reporting from Tel Aviv, said the police were investigating.

“The police chief is saying that they are still trying to figure out what actually happened, but so far, it’s believed that one of the attackers stole a car from a car wash,” she said.