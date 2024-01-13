Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 99
US carries out new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen as Israel conducts more raids in cities in the occupied West Bank.
Published On 13 Jan 2024
Here’s how things stand on Saturday, January 13, 2024:
Latest updates
- Israeli forces have conducted raids across the occupied West Bank overnight, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, storming and searching homes in Qalqilya city, Bethlehem city, Hebron and Nablus.
- Three Palestinian teenagers have been shot dead near the illegal “Adora” settlement in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Wafa says.
- Martin Griffiths, the UN aid chief, has said that he was “deeply alarmed” by Israeli statements about “plans to encourage the mass transfer” of Palestinian civilians from the Gaza Strip to third countries and again called for a ceasefire.
- Griffiths said that Israel’s campaign in Gaza has been waged “with almost no regard for the impact on civilians”, adding that Palestinians may not be able to return to northern Gaza due to widespread destruction.
- Omar Shakir, Human Rights Watch’s (HRW) director of Palestine and Israel, has told Al Jazeera that more people in Gaza could now die due to disease and starvation than the Israeli military attacks as the situation in the enclave is catastrophic.
- Medical workers in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital struggle to treat patients after the facility ran out of fuel, according to the authorities in Gaza, plunging one of the last functional hospitals in the enclave into darkness and endangering the lives of patients.
- Israel’s bombardment of Gaza cut off access to telecommunications and internet access, complicating rescue efforts by medical workers.
Attacks on Yemen
- The United States has carried out a new air raid against Yemen’s Houthi forces, a day after a series of strikes it conducted together with the United Kingdom.
- President Joe Biden’s administration has promised to protect shipping in the Red Sea as he expressed concern over the impact of the Middle East tensions on oil prices.
- Biden said Washington would keep targeting the Houthis if they continued behaviour that he called “outrageous.”
- US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has said the strikes by the US and Britain were consistent with international law and the UN Charter.
‘Genocide’ trial
- The International Court of Justice (ICJ) wrapped up hearings in The Hague on Friday. South Africa claimed “genocidal intent” against Israel in its war on Gaza. Israel rejected the charges as “libel”.
- Turkey is providing documents for the case, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, adding that he believes Israel will be convicted in the case.
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that his country does not accept the premise of South Africa’s case and the false accusations against Israel.
- Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has voiced support for the case and said Amman was ready to submit legal documents and appear in court if the case proceeds.
