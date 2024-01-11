EXPLAINER
Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 97
The ICJ will begin its hearings in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel on Thursday as Israel continues attacks in Gaza.
Video Duration 05 minutes 15 seconds
Published On 11 Jan 2024
Here’s how things stand on Thursday, January 11, 2024:
Latest updates and human impact
- UN’s top court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), will open hearings on Thursday in South Africa’s genocide case filed against Israel. You can follow the developments on our live page.
- The Israeli military told journalists on Wednesday that it found evidence that captives were present in an underground tunnel. Military spokesperson Daniel Hagari did not offer details on what exactly was found in the tunnel, nor did he say when the captives were there or identify them, the AP reported.
- Sufficient aid is entering Gaza and there is no food shortage, Israeli official Moshe Tetro said.
- Only three of 21 planned aid deliveries to north Gaza have gone ahead since the beginning of January, the UN humanitarian agency (OCHA) said on Wednesday.
- On January 10, the Palestine Power Generation Company’s generators were stuck north of Nuseirat refugee camp and all four of its generators caught on fire, OCHA reported.
Diplomacy
- The UN Security Council, backed by 11 members, passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding Yemen’s Houthis end attacks on ships in the Red Sea and free the Japanese-operated Galaxy Leader which was seized in November. China, Russia, Algeria and Mozambique abstained while no member voted against the US and Japan-led resolution.
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to seek governance reforms as he concluded his fourth diplomatic trip to the Middle East since the Gaza war began. Sources report that this meeting was tense with arguments and disagreements, reported Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut.
- John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, denied that Israel has targeted journalists in Gaza, adding that the US continues to “stand by the protection of journalists”.
- The World Health Organization said on Wednesday its aid supplies and teams were ready, but it was unable to deliver them to southern Gaza because of lack of access. Israeli authorities have repeatedly refused to allow UN aid teams to deliver aid inside Gaza.
West Bank raids and settlers
- Al Jazeera Arabic colleagues and local media have reported ongoing raids throughout the occupied West Bank, including in the cities of Jericho, Qalqilya and el-Bireh.
- Israeli gunfire injured three young Palestinian men on Wednesday evening during confrontations in the village of Aboud, located northwest of Ramallah in the central West Bank, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
- A young Palestinian man succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night. He was shot on Monday by Israeli forces in Ramallah, Wafa reported.
- Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian-owned agricultural room and olive trees on Wednesday evening outside the town of Kafr ad-Dik, in the occupied West Bank province of Salfit, Wafa reported.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies