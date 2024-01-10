EXPLAINER
Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 96
UN officials have warned that the Gaza Strip is becoming uninhabitable. Here are the latest updates.
Video Duration 02 minutes 12 seconds
Published On 10 Jan 2024
Here’s how things stand on Wednesday, January 10, 2024:
Latest updates and human impact
- The US military says it shot down drones and antiship missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthis over the Red Sea. These attacks were launched from the Yemeni port cities of Hodeidah and Mokha, according to the private intelligence firm Ambrey.
- Israel is sending top legal minds, including a Holocaust survivor, to the hearings at the World Court this week to counter allegations that it is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
- Eleven Palestinians have been killed every hour in the Gaza conflict that began in October, Palestinian envoy to UN Riyad Mansour said on Tuesday.
- Self-built makeshift shelters for Palestinians displaced by Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip are overcrowded, UN humanitarian office OCHA said on Tuesday.
- Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that at least 15 civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli air strike on an apartment west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
- The UN says that shelling was once again reported near the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza on Tuesday.
- The Palestinian Ministry of Labor has announced a $2.4m package to support Gaza workers who have been expelled from Israel since October 7 but are unable to return home to the besieged enclave.
Diplomacy
- The leaders of Jordan, Egypt and Palestine will hold summit talks in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and push for a ceasefire in the beleaguered enclave.
- The UN has scheduled to vote on Wednesday on a resolution that would condemn and demand an immediate halt to attacks by the Houthis commercial vessels in the Red Sea area.
- The International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday that it is investigating possible crimes against journalists in the Gaza Strip.
- Blinken said in Tel Aviv on Tuesday that Israel and the US have agreed on a “plan for the UN to carry out an assessment mission” to northern Gaza, where they will determine what has to be done to allow displaced north Gaza residents to return home.
- Lebanon is ready to hold talks for long-term stability on its border with Israel, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday.
- Two UN experts on Tuesday condemned Israel’s alleged killing of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri and six others in Lebanon last week, deploring the Israeli threat to eradicate Hamas leaders worldwide, Anadolu reported.
- UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) spokesperson, Adnan Abu Hasna, said Gaza is transforming into an uninhabitable place in a statement to the UN news website on Tuesday.
- A group of rabbis from Rabbis for Ceasefire protested on Tuesday inside the UN Security Council chamber and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They urged the US to stop “vetoing peace“.
- At a Foreign Affairs Committee session on Tuesday, former UK Prime Minister and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron dodged the question of whether Israel was occupying the Gaza Strip.
Raids in the occupied West Bank
- Al Jazeera Arabic and local news sources are reporting ongoing raids in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, where clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian civilians have been reported.
- Israeli settlers set up a mobile home on Palestinian land in the Khirbet ar-Rakeez area, in Masafer Yatta to the south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, on Tuesday evening, according to local sources, Wafa reported.
- Israeli forces have stormed and shut down all entrances to Nablus’s old city.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies