Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warning issued

A massive earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 has hit Ishikawa in central Japan, triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate and prepare for possible aftershocks.

A tsunami around one metre high (3.3 feet) struck parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan, with a larger wave expected, public broadcaster NHK reported Monday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10pm local time (07:10 GMT). It said another earthquake warning has been issued for Ishikawa.

Hazardous tsunami waves of up to five metres high (16.5 feet) were possible along the north coast of central Japan within 300km (186 miles) of a magnitude 7.5 quake’s epicentre, US and Japanese agencies said.

Chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said there were no abnormalities reported in nuclear plants after the earthquake, but warned residents to prepare for possible further quakes.

Buildings began to sway in the area around the capital Tokyo. There were initially no reports of damage or casualties.

South Korea’s meteorological agency said the sea level in some parts of the Gangwon province on the east coast may rise.

Japan is one of the countries in the world most at risk from earthquakes.