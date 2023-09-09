‘Thoughts and prayers’: World reacts to Morocco’s devastating earthquake

Condolences and offers of support pour in from around the world after Morocco’s deadly earthquake.

As news emerged of Morocco’s unfolding earthquake disaster, reactions poured in from the international community.

The temblor is the North African nation’s most powerful in decades and killed and injured hundreds of people across the country with many trapped under debris.

Here are some of the messages of support and offers of aid by various countries and international bodies:

African Union

The head of the African Union Commission expressed “great pain” over the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

“I learnt with great sadness of the tragic consequences of the earthquake that hit the kingdom of Morocco,” Moussa Faki Mahamat said, expressing his “sincere condolences” to the king, the Moroccan people, and the families of the victims.

China

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a “message of condolence” to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, official broadcaster CCTV reported.

“I am shocked to learn that a strong earthquake has occurred in your distinguished country, causing great casualties and property damage,” Xi said.

“On behalf of the Chinese government and people, I would like to express my deep grief for the victims and sincere condolences to the families. I trust that, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, the Moroccan government and people will be able to overcome the impact of this disaster and rebuild their homeland at an early date.”

European Union

The EU said in a statement its emergency response centre is monitoring the situation and stands ready to help.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a message of condolence, adding France is ready to provide medical support.

“We are all shocked after the terrible earthquake in Morocco. France stands ready to help first aid responses,” said Macron.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said: “Solidarity with Morocco and our friends, the Moroccan people after the night’s terrible quake. Compassionate thoughts for the victims and their families and admiration for the work of rescue crews who relentlessly help the injured.”





Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed sorrow over the disaster.

“Awful images are reaching us from Morocco. Together with the people of Morocco, we mourn the victims of the terrible earthquake. Our thoughts are with them and all those who are searching for those buried in these hours and fighting for the lives of the many injured,” said Baerbock.

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed a message of condolence, from the inauguration of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

“We pray that all the injured people get well soon. The entire world community is with Morocco in this difficult time and we are ready to provide them all possible assistance,” said Modi.

Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Tommaso Della Longa, a spokesperson at the IFRC, said emergency response units are ready to be deployed to Morocco in 24 to 48 hours.

“They are specialised in different activities such as relief, water sanitation and healthcare,” he told Al Jazeera, adding their mobilisation can only happen at the request of local authorities.

“The first 24 to 48 hours are critical to save lives of the people under the rubble,” Longa said.

Israel

The Israeli government announced its ministries of foreign affairs and defence are preparing a team to be sent to Morocco to provide rescue assistance and first aid operations for earthquake victims, according to Al Jazeera’s Walid Al Omari, reporting from Palestine.

The government said it is preparing for the possible deployment in coordination with authorities in Morocco.

Qatar

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his sincere condolences to King Mohammed VI.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also held a phone call with Morocco’s Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to express his condolences and wish “a speedy recovery for the injured”.

Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar stands in solidarity with Morocco’s “brotherly people in this painful situation” and is ready “to provide all necessary assistance”.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

“Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the devastating earthquake in the central regions of your country. Russia shares the worry and sorrow of the friendly people of Morocco,” said Putin.

“Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those who have suffered as a result of this natural disaster.”

Spain

Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed solidarity with Moroccan victims of the quake.

“All my solidarity with the people of Morocco in the face of the terrible earthquake … Spain stands with the victims of this tragedy and their families,” Sanchez said.

Taiwan

Taiwan’s fire department said it has a team of 120 rescuers on standby to head to Morocco the moment it gets instructions from Taiwan’s foreign ministry.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter: “We stand by our Moroccan brothers with all our means in this difficult day.”

In a separate statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said Ankara was willing to provide any means of support “to heal the wounds of the earthquake in Morocco”.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “condolences to the government and people of Morocco, the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a fast recovery for all those who were injured”.

United Nations

The United Nations stood ready to help the Moroccan government in “its efforts to assist the impacted population”, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Dujarric said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “saddened” to hear of the earthquake’s devastation.

“The secretary-general expresses his solidarity with the government and people of Morocco in these difficult times. He addresses his most sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” a statement said.

United States

President Joe Biden expressed his sympathy for the earthquake victims saying the US was “ready to provide any necessary assistance”.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco,” Biden said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by this terrible hardship.”