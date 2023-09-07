Trump advisor Peter Navarro guilty of contempt for dodging Jan 6 subpoena

Navarro has become the second Trump ally to be found guilty of defying a subpoena related to the US Capitol attack.

Peter Navarro, a trade advisor to former United States President Donald Trump, has been convicted of two misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt, after prosecutors said he defied a congressional subpoena compelling him to submit evidence about the 2021 Capitol attack.

A 12-member jury deliberated for four hours before handing in the verdict in a federal district court in Washington, DC.

Navarro is now the second major Trump ally to be convicted of contempt, after former White House advisor Steve Bannon was likewise convicted in July 2022 for dodging a subpoena.

“The defendant chose allegiance to former President Trump over compliance with the subpoena,” prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi said of Navarro in her closing arguments on Thursday. “That is contempt. That is a crime.”

Navarro had been called to testify before a select committee in the House of Representatives investigating the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021. That attack saw supporters of then-President Trump storm the Capitol, in an attempt to overturn the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.