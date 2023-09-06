Trump liable for defamation in writer Carroll’s second lawsuit: US judge

Ruling means upcoming civil trial will concern only how much more Donald Trump has to pay E Jean Carroll.

Four months after a United States jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E Jean Carroll, a federal judge has ruled that still more of the former president’s comments about her were libelous.

The decision on Wednesday means that an upcoming second civil trial will concern only how much more Trump has to pay her.

The ruling also stands to significantly streamline the second trial, set for January.

It concerns remarks that Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly claimed that Trump sexually attacked her in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s, which he denies.

The first trial earlier this year concerned the sexual assault allegation itself and whether more recent Trump comments were defamatory. Jurors awarded Carroll $5m, finding that she was sexually abused but rejecting her allegation that she was raped.

“The jury considered and decided issues that are common to both cases – including whether Mr Trump falsely accused Ms Carroll of fabricating her sexual assault charge and, if that were so, that he did it with knowledge that this accusation was false” or acted with reckless disregard for the truth, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in Wednesday’s decision.





The judge said the jury’s May verdict, by finding that Trump had indeed sexually abused Carroll, effectively established that his 2019 statements also were false and defamatory.

Carroll and her legal team “look forward to trial limited to damages for the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made”, said her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said on Wednesday that the former president’s legal team is confident the jury verdict will be overturned, rendering the judge’s new decision irrelevant.

Trump, the early frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, also is seeking to delay the second trial.