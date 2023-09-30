US House passes stopgap measure to avert government shutdown
Published On 30 Sep 2023
Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a temporary funding bill, in a major step towards avoiding a government shutdown hours before current funding expires.
The House voted 335-91 to fund the government for another 45 days, with more Democrats than Republicans supporting it.
The measure would extend government funding by 45 days if it passes the Democratic-majority Senate and is signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden.
The move marked a profound shift from earlier in the week when a shutdown looked all but inevitable.
This is a breaking story. More to follow.
