US House passes stopgap measure to avert government shutdown

The House voted 335-91 to fund the government for another 45 days, with more Democrats than Republicans supporting it.

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a temporary funding bill, in a major step towards avoiding a government shutdown hours before current funding expires.

The measure would extend government funding by 45 days if it passes the Democratic-majority Senate and is signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden.

The move marked a profound shift from earlier in the week when a shutdown looked all but inevitable.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.