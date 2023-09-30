News

US House passes stopgap measure to avert government shutdown

Breaking News logo for Al Jazeera
(Al Jazeera)
Published On 30 Sep 2023

Lawmakers in the US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a temporary funding bill, in a major step towards avoiding a government shutdown hours before current funding expires.

The House voted 335-91 to fund the government for another 45 days, with more Democrats than Republicans supporting it.

The measure would extend government funding by 45 days if it passes the Democratic-majority Senate and is signed into law by Democratic President Joe Biden.

The move marked a profound shift from earlier in the week when a shutdown looked all but inevitable.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Source: News Agencies