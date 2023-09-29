Tributes pour in from US lawmakers after news of the death of Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the US Senate.

Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman in the United States Senate, has died at age 90, US media outlets reported.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Feinstein, who represented California and was often described by supporters as a trailblazer in US politics, had said earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.