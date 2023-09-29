DEVELOPING STORY,
News|Donald Trump

Scott Hall, Trump ally indicted in Georgia election case, pleads guilty

A Georgia bond bailsman, Hall was accused of participating in an effort to remove and tamper with election equipment.

The sun sets on the Fulton County Courthouse, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta.
Fulton County prosecutors have alleged there was a criminal conspiracy in the state of Georgia to help former US President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election [File: Alex Slitz/AP Photo]
Published On 29 Sep 2023

Scott Hall, one of the 19 co-defendants in a case over election interference in the state of Georgia, has pleaded guilty to five criminal counts as part of a deal with Fulton County prosecutors in the United States.

He becomes the first to plead guilty in the wide-ranging case, which alleges that former President Donald Trump and allies engaged in a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential race.

A mugshot of Scott Hall, dressed in a white shirt and dark suit. A Fulton County seal is superimposed at the top of the image.
Scott Hall was among the first of the 19 co-defendants to surrender to Fulton County authorities on August 22 [Fulton County Sheriff’s Office/AP Photo]

As part of the deal, Hall agreed to testify in future proceedings. He received five years’ probation and a fine of $5,000 in exchange for pleading guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiring to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.

Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, was also one of the first to surrender to Fulton County authorities in August, when the 19 co-defendants faced a deadline to turn themselves in.

Keep reading

list of 3 itemsend of list

He originally faced seven felony charges — including conspiracy to defraud the state, computer theft and unlawful possession of ballots — based on allegations he helped breach election equipment in rural Coffee County, Georgia, in a failed effort to prove Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.

Trump, a Republican, has long maintained that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. His Democratic rival, current President Joe Biden, narrowly won key swing states like Georgia, propelling him to the White House.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies