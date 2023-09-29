Scott Hall, Trump ally indicted in Georgia election case, pleads guilty

A Georgia bond bailsman, Hall was accused of participating in an effort to remove and tamper with election equipment.

Scott Hall, one of the 19 co-defendants in a case over election interference in the state of Georgia, has pleaded guilty to five criminal counts as part of a deal with Fulton County prosecutors in the United States.

He becomes the first to plead guilty in the wide-ranging case, which alleges that former President Donald Trump and allies engaged in a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential race.

As part of the deal, Hall agreed to testify in future proceedings. He received five years’ probation and a fine of $5,000 in exchange for pleading guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiring to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties.

Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, was also one of the first to surrender to Fulton County authorities in August, when the 19 co-defendants faced a deadline to turn themselves in.

He originally faced seven felony charges — including conspiracy to defraud the state, computer theft and unlawful possession of ballots — based on allegations he helped breach election equipment in rural Coffee County, Georgia, in a failed effort to prove Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.

Trump, a Republican, has long maintained that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. His Democratic rival, current President Joe Biden, narrowly won key swing states like Georgia, propelling him to the White House.