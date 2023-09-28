News|Crime

Rotterdam shootings lead to multiple deaths, arrest: Dutch police

An unknown person wearing combat clothing shot at people first in an apartment and after in the hospital, the police announced.

Police officers from the special intervention service stand outside the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital on Rochussenstraat, which has been cordoned off after two shooting incidents in Rotterdam, Netherlands
Police officers from the Special Intervention Service stand outside the Erasmus Medical Centre on Rochussenstraat, a street that has been cordoned off after two shooting incidents in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on September 28, 2023 [Bas Czerwinski/EPA]
Published On 28 Sep 2023

Several people have been killed by a gunman who opened fire in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam and at a nearby house, police said.

A 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday after police said on X, formerly Twitter, that they were informing next of kin before releasing any more details. A suspect had been arrested after the shootings at Rotterdam’s Erasmus Medical Centre and a nearby apartment.

It was unclear how many people were hurt at each location.

Videos posted online showed police instructing students, some wearing medical gowns, to run outside as heavily armed arrest teams arrived at the scene. One video showed a man in handcuffs wearing what appeared to be camouflage pants.

Medical staff wait outside the Erasmus MC Rotterdam hospital in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on September 28, 2023 [Sem Van der Wal]

Two hours later, police said that there had been multiple deaths and that victims’ family members were being informed.

Police said there were no indications of a second shooter. A press conference was scheduled by local officials.

There have been scores of small explosions at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

Source: News Agencies