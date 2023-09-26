Qatar’s emir receives Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on an official visit

The pair touch on relations between their countries during Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s visit.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and his accompanying delegation during an official visit to Doha.

The visit on Tuesday was to discuss various points of interest, including the “fraternal” relations between the two countries and ways of promoting and enhancing them, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern, according to a statement by Qatar’s Amiri Diwan.

Also present at the meeting was Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The two countries have maintained friendly diplomatic ties after a years-long blockade, which began in 2017 and ended in 2021.

Qatar’s emir visited Saudi Arabia as recently as November 2022 and has since then received multiple Saudi diplomats and ministers on official visits.

Riyadh and its allies broke off ties with Qatar and closed their land, sea and air borders to it in June 2017 over claims Qatar was too close to Iran and was stoking regional unrest by supporting “terrorist” groups, allegations Qatar has always denied.

In January 2021, the blockading countries agreed to re-establish ties with Qatar, which prompted Saudi Arabia to reopen its borders to Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Doha in December 2021, his first after the blockade.

Al Jazeera contacted Qatar’s Government Communication Office for comment on the visit but was yet to receive one.