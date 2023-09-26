Israeli minister arrives in Saudi Arabia in first ever public visit

Tourism minister Haim Katz is attending a UN conference, and is the first Israeli cabinet member to visit Saudi Arabia, as normalisation talks continue.

The Israeli tourism minister has travelled to Saudi Arabia for a United Nations conference, his office said, describing the visit as the first public trip to the country by an Israeli cabinet member.

Haim Katz’s two-day visit to Riyadh comes as Saudi Arabia is pursuing a possible United States-brokered deal that would forge formal bilateral relations with Israel.

Katz is leading a delegation on a two-day visit as part of a UN World Tourism Organisation event.

“Tourism is a bridge between nations,” Katz said, according to a statement from his office carried by the Times of Israel. “Cooperation in the field of tourism has the potential to bring hearts together, and economic progress.”

“I will work to advance cooperation, tourism and the foreign relations of Israel,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.