Russian air attacks hit Ukraine cities from east to west, at least 14 hurt

At least 14 people have been injured in a large-scale Russian air attack on at least eight regions in Ukraine, according to local officials.

Seven people were reported injured in the capital, Kyiv, including a nine-year-old girl, city’s Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on Thursday morning. Some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.

Missile debris fell in central Kyiv and non-residential buildings were damaged in the east, causing a fire, he said.

Officials and local media reported blasts also in Ukraine’s Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskiy, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

At least six blasts hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Two people had been sent to hospitals, according to reports.

Five people were injured and at least one person was buried under rubble in the Cherkasy region, regional Governor Ihor Taburets said.

Air attacks were also reported in Rivne city in the region of the same name, Governor Vitalii Koval said without providing details.

More to follow soon.