Pakistan to hold general elections in last week of January, says poll panel

The elections, due to be held in November, are delayed due to the election commission’s fresh marking of constituencies.

Voters cast their ballot at a polling station during the by-election in Punjab province assembly seat in Lahore on July 17, 2022.
A final list of the new constituencies will be ready and published by November 30, the poll panel said [File: Arif Ali/AFP]
Published On 21 Sep 2023

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced it will hold general elections in the last week of January, 2024.

The elections, due to be held in November, have been delayed due to fresh marking of constituencies by the ECP.

A final list of the new constituencies will be ready and published by November 30, the ECP said in a short statement on Thursday, and the nation will vote late in January after a 54-day process that includes filing nomination papers, appeals and campaigning.

The elections in the South Asian nation of 241 million residents were due after the outgoing parliament completed a five-year term in August.

A caretaker government was later installed to supervise the election.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies