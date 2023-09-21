The elections, due to be held in November, are delayed due to the election commission’s fresh marking of constituencies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced it will hold general elections in the last week of January, 2024.

The elections, due to be held in November, have been delayed due to fresh marking of constituencies by the ECP.

A final list of the new constituencies will be ready and published by November 30, the ECP said in a short statement on Thursday, and the nation will vote late in January after a 54-day process that includes filing nomination papers, appeals and campaigning.

The elections in the South Asian nation of 241 million residents were due after the outgoing parliament completed a five-year term in August.

A caretaker government was later installed to supervise the election.

More to follow