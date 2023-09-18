Canada investigating possible link between India, killing of Sikh activist

Justin Trudeau calls on Indian government to cooperate with probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing in Canada in June.

Canada’s prime minister has said Canadian security agencies are investigating “credible allegations of a potential link” between Indian government agents and the killing of a prominent Sikh-Canadian activist earlier this year.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday afternoon, Justin Trudeau said he personally conveyed his country’s “deep concerns” to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi earlier this month.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot on June 18 outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, a city in Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau said on Monday.

“In the strongest possible terms, I continue to urge the government of India to cooperate with Canada to get to the bottom of this matter.”

The High Commission of India in the Canadian capital Ottawa did not immediately return Al Jazeera’s request for comment on the allegations.





The Globe and Mail newspaper first reported on Monday that Canadian national security authorities have “what they consider credible intelligence that India was behind” the killing of Nijjar.

Sources that spoke to the Canadian news outlet did not say how they made that determination.

“The Canadian government has privately ruled out severing diplomatic relations with New Delhi but is considering measures to respond to what it considers a serious violation of Canadian sovereignty,” the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources.

Monday’s accusations come amid already strained relations between Ottawa and New Delhi, which have been tested over a range of issues including a stalled trade deal and Sikh activism in Canada more broadly.

Modi, the Indian prime minister, expressed “strong concerns” about Sikh protests in Canada during his talks with Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20, the Indian government said in a statement after the discussions.

“They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship,” the statement said.

According to the Globe and Mail and other media reports, Nijjar was designated as a “terrorist” by the Indian authorities.

“India’s counter-terrorism National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged he conspired to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab and in 2022 it announced a reward equivalent to $16,200 for information leading to his arrest,” the Canadian newspaper said on Monday.

Canadian lawmakers from across the political spectrum were quick to denounce India for its potential role in the activist’s killing.

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the opposition Conservative Party, said in the House of Commons that if if the allegations are true, they would represent an “outrageous affront” to Canadian sovereignty.

“Canadians deserve to be protected on Canadian soil,” Poilievre said. “We call on the Indian government to act with utmost transparency as authorities investigate this murder because the truth must come out.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow.