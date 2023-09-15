UK sanctions senior Iranian officials one year from Mahsa Amini’s death

The culture minister and the mayor of Tehran are among those blacklisted on the eve of Amini’s first death anniversary.

The UK government has announced sanctions against several Iranian officials, including the culture minister and the mayor of Tehran, on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the new measures “focus on senior Iranian decision makers responsible for drafting and implementing Iran’s mandatory hijab legislation”.

The sanctions include Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, his deputy Mohammad Hashemi, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and Iranian police spokesperson Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi.

“A year on from Mahsa Amini’s tragic death at the hands of Iran’s Morality Police, I commend the bravery of Iranian women as they continue to fight for fundamental freedoms,” said James Cleverly, the UK’s foreign minister.

“Today’s sanctions on those responsible for Iran’s oppressive laws send a clear message that the UK and our partners will continue to stand with Iranian women and call out the repression [Iran] is inflicting on its own people,” he added.

The FCDO said the new measures are part of coordinated sanctions of Britain, Canada, Australia and the United States, marking the anniversary of Amini’s death.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16 last year after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

Her death triggered months of nationwide demonstrations under the slogan “Woman, life, freedom”.