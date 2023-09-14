Balado was reporting on a robbery in Madrid for channel Cuatro when a man groped her on camera.

Police in Spain have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a journalist while she was on air.

Isa Balado was reporting on a robbery on Tuesday in Madrid when a man approached her from behind and groped her before asking which channel she worked for.

Balado confronted him, explaining that she was working and tried to continue with her report, but host Nacho Abad insisted that she show the man’s face on camera.

Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that a man had been arrested on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a reporter.

🚩Detenido por agredir sexualmente a una reportera mientras estaba realizando un directo de televisión #Madrid pic.twitter.com/vKkBjNXJve — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 12, 2023

The incident occurred as Spain is grappling with sexism after the former president of Spain’s football federation kissed a national team player on the lips after the Women’s World Cup final last month.

Mediaset Espana, which owns Cuatro, said it “categorically repudiates any form of harassment or aggression”.

“We fully support Isa Balado, reporter for ‘En boca de todos’ [On Everyone’s Lips], after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered today.”

The incident garnered a lot of attention online, prompting internet users and government officials to condemn it.

An example of the kind of shameful, casual sexism that still exists in Spain. A man approaches a female TV reporter doing a live report, touches her bum and then she calls him out on it, live on air. The man has been detained. Sexual assault live on TV. What an idiot. https://t.co/TRZVsDGRcP — Andrew Connell (@andrewiconnell) September 12, 2023

El machismo es lo que hace que periodistas tengan que sufrir agresiones sexuales como esta y que los agresores estén sin ningún tipo de remordimiento delante de la cámara. No puede quedar impune. La profesional @IsaBalado jamás tendrá la culpa. #SeAcabó

pic.twitter.com/0RM5jvGyyC — Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) September 12, 2023

Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz chimed in, tweeting, “It is machismo that makes journalists suffer sexual assaults like this, and the aggressors are unrepentant in front of the camera.”