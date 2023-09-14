How to support Storm Daniel flood victims in Libya

Here are some organisations that are collecting donations to help the people of Libya.

Flooding caused by Storm Daniel that devastated eastern Libya has killed at least 6,000 people and displaced about 30,000. The fates of nearly 10,000 people are still unknown.

The storm hit the cities of Bayda, Benghazi, al-Marj and Susa on Sunday and Monday. But it was the port city of Derna that suffered the most after two dams burst upstream, releasing huge volumes of water that tore through the city.

Bodies are still being recovered and rescue teams are struggling to even access Derna and other towns cut off by storm damage. Outside help only started reaching Derna on Tuesday, more than 36 hours after the disaster struck.

Here are some of the organisations collecting donations to help survivors and the emergency response:

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC)

The IFRC has issued an emergency appeal for 10 million Swiss francs (more than $11.1m) to scale up the Libyan Red Crescent’s efforts to deliver immediate assistance to people in the flooded areas and support rescue efforts.

Donations are possible through its website.

International Medical Corps

The organisation with a history of working in Libya is responding to immediate needs like shelter, mobile health services, and water, sanitation and hygiene supplies as it also assesses longer term needs.

It works with the Ministry of Health and local partners to coordinate its efforts.

Donations are possible through its website.

Islamic Relief

Islamic Relief is working with local partners to deliver food, blankets, mattresses and other vital aid and has already committed an initial 100,000 British pounds (about $124,677) to provide emergency aid.

Islamic Relief has launched an appeal to assist disaster-stricken families.

UNICEF

UNICEF, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, is on the ground in Libya and has delivered medical supplies for 10,000 people, hygiene kits for 1,100 and clothing for 500 children.

Donations can be made here.

UN World Food Programme (WFP)

The WFP is delivering food assistance to 5,000 families so far.

Distributions are under way in 16 locations in Libya to displaced families. The food baskets for each family includes rice, pasta, wheat flour, sugar, white beans, tomato paste and oil.

Donations are possible through the agency’s website.