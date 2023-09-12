Top Republican directs US House committee to open Biden impeachment inquiry

Kevin McCarthy says ‘abuse of power, obstruction and corruption’ allegations against Biden family warrant more scrutiny.

A top Republican legislator in the United States has directed a House of Representatives committee to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that the House Oversight Committee’s investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy told reporters during a brief news conference outside his office at the Capitol.

“That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.”

The move comes as McCarthy faces mounting pressure from his right flank to take action against Biden and it is certain to further divide lawmakers as they struggle to passing legislation to avoid a government shutdown.

The White House has said there is no basis for an investigation and Biden has mocked Republicans over a possible impeachment.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.