North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Russia for talks with Putin

Kremlin says Kim will pay official visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin.

North Korea and Russia have confirmed Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said on Monday Kim’s visit was at Putin’s invitation and would take place “in the coming days.” The official visit also was reported by North Korea’s KCNA state news agency, saying he would meet with Putin soon.

Putin arrived on Monday in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

Earlier on Monday, South Korean media, citing unnamed government sources, reported that Kim appeared to have left aboard a special train bound for Russia and a summit with Putin.

This is a developing story. More to follow