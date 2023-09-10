Ukraine, Russia report downing dozens of drones over Kyiv, Crimea

The extent of damage and casualties from the rival attacks in Kyiv and Crimea is not immediately clear.

Ukraine has reported downing more than two dozen Russian drones over the country’s capital, Kyiv, as Russia’s defence ministry announced the destruction of eight Ukrainian drones near the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The extent of the damage from the rival attacks early on Sunday was not immediately clear.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least one person was wounded in the city’s historic Podil neighbourhood and a fire broke out near one of its parks.

Debris from downed drones fell on the Darnytskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Podil districts, Klitschko and the city’s military administration said.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris sparked a fire in an apartment, which was quickly distinguished.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Drones entered the capital in groups and from different directions. Air defence forces managed to destroy more than two dozen enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles),” Popko said, adding that the exact number would be announced by Ukraine’s air force.

The AFP news agency said at least 10 explosions were heard over Kyiv.

There was no immediate comment from Russia about the attacks.

The Russian defence ministry, however, said the country’s air defence systems destroyed eight Ukraine-launched drones over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula.

The ministry, in a statement on Telegram, did not immediately say if there were any damages or injuries.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.