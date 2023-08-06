Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be livestreamed on X

The social media moguls have been trading comments over a potential mixed martial arts cage match since June.

Elon Musk has said in a social media post that his proposed cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on the social media platform X, headed by Musk and formerly known as Twitter.

The two social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be livestreamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said in a post on X on Sunday, without giving any further details.

Earlier on Sunday, Musk had said on X that he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight”, adding that he did not have time to work out so he brought the weights to be able to train.

When a user on X asked Musk the point of the fight, Musk responded by saying “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war”.

There was no immediate comment from Meta or Zuckerberg.

‘Ultimate test’

Sports journalist Gareth A Davies told Al Jazeera from London that people are always interested in the ultimate test of a fight in a playground.

“It used to be emperors putting gladiators in a colosseum to fight, but this really is two emperors having a fight in an ultimate test for two of the richest most well-known men on the planet,” he said.

“These guys with the platforms they have will be able to generate enormous interest. It will probably be the most-watched fight in history,” he added.

The brouhaha began when 52-year-old Musk said in a June 20 post that he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg, 39, who is trained in jiujitsu.

A day later, Zuckerberg, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company’s Instagram platform, asked Musk to “send location” for the proposed throwdown, to which Musk replied “Vegas Octagon”, referring to an events centre where mixed martial arts (MMA) championship bouts are held.