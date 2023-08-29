Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan’s conviction in big relief for ex-PM

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court has suspended former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent conviction on corruption charges.

Khan has been in prison since he was sentenced to three years on August 5 on charges of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

As a result of the conviction, Khan was also barred for five years from contesting elections by the country’s election commission.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who is facing more than 100 cases since his ouster through a no-trust vote in April 2022, is currently incarcerated in the northwestern Attock city.

More to follow.