Georgia mugshots: Trump and all 18 co-defendants surrender in election case

Former US president and 18 co-accused meet deadline to surrender at Fulton County Jail on election interference charges.

Former US President Donald Trump and all 18 of his co-defendants in Georgia’s election interference case have turned themselves in to face charges, meeting a deadline for their surrender.

Each of the nineteen defendants, including Trump, presented themselves to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta by the noon deadline on Friday (16:00 GMT).

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who filed the indictment against the ex-president and his allies earlier this month, had said an arrest warrant would have been issued for anyone who did not comply.

Georgia prosecutors have accused Trump and his co-defendants of joining a conspiracy to “unlawfully change the outcome” of the 2020 United States election in the state. They have denied wrongdoing.

All except one of those charged had previously negotiated a bond agreement before arriving at the jail this week and were immediately released after paying a percentage of their bond, and having their fingerprints and mugshots taken.

Willis has requested that arraignments – the court hearings where the accused will formally hear the charges against them and enter a plea – in the case take place on the week of September 5.

Here’s where things stand for the defendants:

Donald Trump

Trump, the frontrunner in the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination race, turned himself in at the Fulton County jail at approximately 7:30pm (23:30 GMT) on Thursday.

He spent about 20 minutes inside the facility – becoming the first former president in US history to have his mugshot taken – before being released on $200,000 bond.

He faces 13 charges in the case, including racketeering, soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office, filing false statements, conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to impersonate a public officer.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and accused Georgia prosecutors of seeking to derail his re-election campaign.

Rudy Giuliani

The former mayor of New York City, who also previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer, Giuliani faces the same number of charges as Trump – more than any other co-defendant.

Prosecutors have accused Giuliani of spearheading the effort in Georgia by making false statements and soliciting false testimony, conspiring to create phoney paperwork, and asking state lawmakers to violate their oath of office.

He has denied any wrongdoing. He surrendered on Wednesday and was released on $150,000 bond.

Mark Meadows

Trump’s former White House chief of staff, Meadows – like all the co-defendants – has been charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations law, also known as RICO.

He also has been charged with soliciting a public officer to violate their oath of office.

Meadows surrendered on Thursday and was released on $100,000 bond.

John Eastman

Eastman, a conservative lawyer, was widely considered the legal architect of the nationwide effort to keep Trump in power after the 2020 election that he lost to President Joe Biden.

The former dean of Chapman University Law School in Southern California turned himself in on Tuesday and was booked on nine charges.

“I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought,” Eastman said in a statement released through his lawyers before his surrender. “I am confident that, when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my co-defendants and I will be fully vindicated.”

He was released on $100,000 bond.

Kenneth Chesebro

A lawyer who worked with the Trump campaign, Chesebro is accused of supporting a plan in Georgia and other states to manipulate the election process in order to delay the certification of Biden’s 2020 victory.

So far, Chesebro has been the only defendant to ask for a “speedy trial” and a judge approved that request this week, setting an October 23 start date.

Several defendants have since sought to “sever” their case from Chesebro’s, saying the timing was too soon.

Chesebro surrendered on Wednesday and was released on $100,000 bond.

Jeffrey Clark

The former US Department of Justice official is accused of trying to use his position to shepherd through a plan to overturn the 2020 election results.

He surrendered on Friday on two charges – racketeering and committing false statements and writings – and was released on $100,000 bond.

Jenna Ellis

The Trump lawyer was charged with racketeering and soliciting a public official to violate their oath of office.

She turned herself in on Wednesday and released on $100,000 bond.

Robert Cheeley

The Georgia trial lawyer participated in public hearings with state legislators, where he pushed the false election fraud narrative and presented false evidence to support the claims, prosecutors have alleged.

Cheeley was hit with 10 charges, including perjury.

He turned himself in on Friday and was released on $50,000 bond.

Mike Roman

The Trump campaign official was hit with seven charges.

He turned himself in on Friday, with his bail set at $50,000.

A mug shot for Roman has not yet been released.

David Shafer

The former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party was set to serve as a so-called “fake elector” in the plot to undermine the Georgia election results, according to the indictment.

After surrendering on Wednesday and being released on $75,000 bond, he proudly made his mugshot his profile picture on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Shawn Still

A Georgia state senator, Still was also set to be a “fake elector” in the scheme, according to prosecutors, and had signed paperwork saying Trump was the winner of the 2020 vote.

He was hit with seven charges and surrendered early on Friday. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Stephen Lee

The Lutheran pastor has been accused of helping to pressure an election worker to falsely admit to fraud.

Facing five charges, he was the last defendant to turn himself in on Friday.

His mugshot has not yet been released.

Harrison Floyd

Floyd, a former marine and leader of “Black Voices for Trump”, was charged in connection with efforts to intimidate an election worker into falsely admitting to voter fraud.

Floyd had previously been arrested for assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland.

He was the only defendant to not be immediately released upon turning himself in on Thursday.

Trevian Kutti

The Chicago-based publicist, who previously worked with Kanye West, surrendered on Thursday.

Kutti faces three charges, with prosecutors saying she intimidated an election worker. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Sidney Powell

Powell, Trump’s 2020 campaign lawyer, was the face of the former president’s post-election misinformation campaign.

She faces seven charges in Georgia, in part connected to a voting systems breach in Coffee County, southeast of Atlanta.

She surrendered on Wednesday and was released on $100,000 bond.

Cathy Latham

Latham was another so-called “fake elector” in Georgia, according to prosecutors.

Her 11 charges are also connected to the alleged breach in Coffee County, where she previously served as county chair of the Republican Party.

She surrendered on Wednesday and was released on $75,000 bond.

Scott Hall

On Tuesday, bail bondsman Hall became the first defendant to surrender.

He faces seven charges, including some connected to accusations he helped breached a Coffee County voting machine.

He was released on $10,000 bond.

Misty Hampton

The former election supervisor of Coffee County, Hampton faces seven charges connected to accusations she helped to breach voting systems.

She surrendered early Friday and was released on $10,000 bond.

Ray Smith

The Trump campaign lawyer has been hit with 12 charges related to his testimony to Georgia legislators.

He surrendered on Wednesday and was released on $50,000 bond.